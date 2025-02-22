Financial Survey: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) versus Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -218.30% -158.17% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Microbot Medical and Revolutions Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.75%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

This table compares Microbot Medical and Revolutions Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.80) -2.01 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Revolutions Medical

(Get Free Report)

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.