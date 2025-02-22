Comparing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Solventum alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Solventum and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solventum N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro -59.64% -62.10% -38.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solventum 1 9 1 0 2.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Solventum and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Solventum presently has a consensus price target of $68.29, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Solventum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solventum and ClearPoint Neuro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solventum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $30.43 million 15.16 -$22.09 million ($0.69) -24.23

Solventum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Solventum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solventum

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.