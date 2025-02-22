Insider Selling: Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Insider Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIGGet Free Report) insider Damien Gance sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.91), for a total transaction of A$120,000,000.00 ($76,433,121.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,799.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical goods and medical consumables to community pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company operates various aligned pharmacies, including branded pharmacies under the Amcal, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

