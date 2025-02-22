Insider Selling: Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Insider Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Damien Gance sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.91), for a total transaction of A$120,000,000.00 ($76,433,121.02).
Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,799.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.
About Sigma Healthcare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Healthcare
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.