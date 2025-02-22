Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
View Our Latest Report on FOLD
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,273.08. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 79.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 141.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,037,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,489 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amicus Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.