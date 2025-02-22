Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,062,000 after purchasing an additional 673,076 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,827,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

