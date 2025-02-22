Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of JXN opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,767,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 9,363.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 932,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 420,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,193,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

