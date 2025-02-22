933 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,367,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,339,000 after buying an additional 1,114,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,803,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after buying an additional 560,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,141,000 after acquiring an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,970,000 after acquiring an additional 51,736 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.