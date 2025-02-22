Aterian Releases Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results and 2025 Outlook in Shareholder Letter

In a press release issued on February 20, 2025, Aterian. Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER), a Delaware-based company, communicated its preliminary operational results for the fourth quarter of 2024, along with an outlook for the fiscal year 2025.
The press release, presented in the form of a letter to shareholders, highlighted the achievements of the company in 2024 and provided an updated outlook on expected net revenues and cash position for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also outlined some of the expectations for the fiscal year 2025.
As a registrant on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, Aterian is fully committed and subjected to the stipulated standards and regulations. Their common stocks are traded under the symbol “ATER”.
The press release issued provides a detailed account of Aterian’s financial trajectory, offering shareholders and potential investors insights into the company’s progress.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
