Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Today – February 20th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, GameStop, and Best Buy are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares in companies that are heavily invested in the development, production, and distribution of virtual reality technology. These companies might create virtual reality headsets, applications, games, or the underlying technology that powers these experiences. Investing in these stocks means betting on the growth and advancement of the virtual reality industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $695.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,726,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,598,742. The business has a 50-day moving average of $644.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 49,804,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.32.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $39.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.05. 1,280,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,181,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.65 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.54. 1,180,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23.

