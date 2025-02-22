D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

IMUX opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 121.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,553 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

