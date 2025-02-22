Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $4.44. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 11,962 shares changing hands.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Barfresh Food Group worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

