Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,724.75 ($47.06) and traded as high as GBX 3,862 ($48.79). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,837 ($48.48), with a volume of 1,283,348 shares.

EXPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.12) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($51.80) to GBX 4,400 ($55.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,697.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,724.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

