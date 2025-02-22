Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.98 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 386.20 ($4.88). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 384 ($4.85), with a volume of 4,982,062 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 427 ($5.39) to GBX 407 ($5.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 355 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($4.17) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schroders
Schroders Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 80 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £250.40 ($316.36). Company insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.