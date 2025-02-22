Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.98 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 386.20 ($4.88). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 384 ($4.85), with a volume of 4,982,062 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 427 ($5.39) to GBX 407 ($5.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Schroders from GBX 355 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($4.17) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 80 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £250.40 ($316.36). Company insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

