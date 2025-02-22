OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.49 and traded as high as $50.95. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 939 shares trading hands.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $612.06 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.