Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 162,524 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $24,435,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

