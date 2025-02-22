Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $431.60

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares in the company, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $54,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $52,190,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $44,744,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in RH by 2,227.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 101,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $340.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.84 and a 200 day moving average of $348.96. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $212.43 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

