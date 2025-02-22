Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) versus Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Head to Head Review

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 0 0 2.00

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.56%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

67.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $767.92 million 1.88 $53.24 million $0.28 30.98 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $739.34 million 0.23 -$27.02 million ($0.77) -3.36

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out -26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 6.45% 2.84% 1.14% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -0.30% -0.78% -0.10%

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years. As of September 30, 2023, ESRT’s portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units across three multifamily properties.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

