Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Financial Contrast

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) and Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sony Group and Silynxcom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony Group $13,807.79 billion 0.01 $6.70 billion $1.23 20.17 Silynxcom $7.63 million 1.59 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Silynxcom.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Silynxcom 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sony Group and Silynxcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sony Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Sony Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sony Group is more favorable than Silynxcom.

Profitability

This table compares Sony Group and Silynxcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony Group 8.21% 14.10% 3.27% Silynxcom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sony Group beats Silynxcom on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

