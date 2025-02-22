Phio Pharmaceuticals’ (PHIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

