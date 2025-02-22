Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,757 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $34,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $14,339,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $175.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.