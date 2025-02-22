Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.52 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Chewy worth $32,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,021.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,756,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 57,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $2,176,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,264,981.60. This represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,561,427 shares of company stock worth $933,874,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.