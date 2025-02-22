Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.83. Baidu has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 28.5% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

