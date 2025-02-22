Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,165,000 after purchasing an additional 828,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 142,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

