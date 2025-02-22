Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.2 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,445,000 after buying an additional 495,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,413,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,454,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,424,000 after buying an additional 3,063,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.