Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.75.

NYSE LNG traded down $6.02 on Friday, hitting $220.90. 2,487,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,408. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

