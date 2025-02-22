StockNews.com Downgrades TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Hold

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 5,542,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,275. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.83. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,622,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 935,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,593,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after buying an additional 408,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $998,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

