EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

EPAM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE EPAM traded down $16.09 on Friday, reaching $208.98. 1,694,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,753. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,741.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,787,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.