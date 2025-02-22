Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 20.8% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,079,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 559% from the average daily volume of 163,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

