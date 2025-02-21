Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 625228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GTBIF

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42.

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.