Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Square Enix Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

