iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.81.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:USCL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

