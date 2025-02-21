iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCLGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.98, with a volume of 182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.81.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCLFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.51% of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.