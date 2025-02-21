Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
