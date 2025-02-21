Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Videndum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Videndum

Videndum Stock Performance

About Videndum

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.