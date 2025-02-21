Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 37.5% – Time to Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shares rose 37.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 133,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 54,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
