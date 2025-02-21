Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 31.8% – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 31.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 2,324,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 407,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Stock Down 6.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.
Electrum Discovery Company Profile
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
