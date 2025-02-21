GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 66837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $728.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.87.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Company Profile

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.

