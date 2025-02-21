Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.19 and last traded at $63.14, with a volume of 73570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

