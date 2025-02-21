Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.34 and last traded at $209.23, with a volume of 2945460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

