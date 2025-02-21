First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 228,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 71,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

First Andes Silver Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

About First Andes Silver

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.

