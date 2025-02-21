Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – February 20th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, Chubb, Ingersoll Rand, Bloom Energy, and Berry Global Group are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in various agricultural activities including farming, processing, distributing, and supplying agricultural products. These could include companies engaged in the production of crops, livestock, farm machinery, seeds, fertilizers, and other farm-related products or services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded down $13.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $495.51. 862,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,565. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.95 and a 200 day moving average of $419.37.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.10.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.39. 422,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.45. Chubb has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of IR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.34. 1,163,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.01.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 3,819,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,173. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,573. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

