FutureFuel Corp. Set to Announce Year-End 2024 Financial Results on March 14, 2025

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF), based in St. Louis, has revealed its plans to release the company’s year-end 2024 financial results following the market close on March 14, 2025. This key financial update was announced via a press release on February 20, 2025.

FutureFuel Corp., listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol FF, did not indicate that the Form 8-K filing was intended to meet any other registrant obligations under specific provisions.

The press release contains more detailed information and can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1 in the report.

Headquartered in Missouri, FutureFuel Corp operates as a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and bio-based products. These financial results will provide key insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction during the 2024 fiscal year.

The official report was signed and authorized by Rose M. Sparks, FutureFuel’s current Chief Financial Officer. FutureFuel did not report itself as an emerging growth company as per the definitions in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Market observers and investors are looking forward to the release of the fiscal 2024 report, which will shed light on the company’s recent financial performance.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

