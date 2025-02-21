Top Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – February 20th

Palantir Technologies, NVIDIA, Alibaba Group, Tesla, and Super Micro Computer are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares in corporations with a market capitalization value of over $10 billion. This represents the largest companies in the stock market, which are often known for their long-term stability, steady growth, and consistent dividend payouts. Examples may include companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.39. 205,720,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,610,602. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a PE ratio of 554.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.81.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.29. 107,991,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,536,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.84. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.18. 107,350,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,575,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $325.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $5.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $354.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,719,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,182,625. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. 160,002,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,149,648. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.30.

