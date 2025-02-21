Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.10) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.59), with a volume of 69825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.67).

Hargreaves Services Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 612.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 584.79. The stock has a market cap of £226.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current year.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

