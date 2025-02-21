Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 110100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Full Metal Minerals Trading Down 23.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -153.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.
About Full Metal Minerals
Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Full Metal Minerals
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.