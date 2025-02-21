Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 110100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Full Metal Minerals Trading Down 23.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -153.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Full Metal Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.