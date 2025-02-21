Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 162,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 207,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

PAHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

