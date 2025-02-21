Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.02), with a volume of 2463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

