Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.02), with a volume of 2463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.05).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Friday, December 13th.
“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”
Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.
