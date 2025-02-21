Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 14000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Trading Down 12.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73.

About Transition Metals

(Get Free Report)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.