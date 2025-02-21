Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,403.80 ($17.74) and last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.32), with a volume of 243822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £238.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,542.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,712.73.

In other news, insider Andrea Montague acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.97) per share, with a total value of £33,200 ($41,945.67). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.