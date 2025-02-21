Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,403.80 ($17.74) and last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.32), with a volume of 243822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.19).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Andrea Montague acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,660 ($20.97) per share, with a total value of £33,200 ($41,945.67). Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
About Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooks Macdonald Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.