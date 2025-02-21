Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 10,300 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770.04. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,165. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.