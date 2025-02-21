Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 10,300 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770.04. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,165. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

