Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.31 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 2280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QVML. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

