VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 117,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 68,579 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $68.34.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $735.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

